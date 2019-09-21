|
Rosemary Willis
April 5, 1945 - September 16, 2019
Fremont
Known also as Rose & Rosie. Rosemary was born to Mary & Joseph Silva. A devoted Catholic parishioner in life and in her relationship with the church. Preceded in death by brothers Joseph, Joaquin, Ronnie and George Silva. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Pete Willis. Also, her only daughter, Lisa-Marie. Step-sons, Keith (Linda) Silva, Chris Willis, Jeff (Annie) Willis, Chris (Nora) Silva and step-daughter Julie (Tim) Vacca. Grandchildren, Denay, Alissa, Zachary, Keri-Rose, Samantha, Cassandra, Jessica, Cody, Daniel and Leanne, great-grandson, Alvin. Sister-in-law, Peggy and loving aunt to nephews, George, Jimmy and Eddie Silva, nieces, Lorraine, Teri, Lynnet, Denise & Michelle.
Rosemary completed her career as a Store Manager for See's Candies, with 34 years of service. A loving wife, loving and supportive Mother, incredibly giving, loving Grammie and friend. She will be missed more than she could have ever imagined. She has taken her place among our Father and will be looking over all of us. Viewing Sept. 22, 2019 5–9 PM, Rosary, 6:30 PM
Mass, Holy Spirit, Fremont, Mon., Sept. 23, 2019 10 AM
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 21, 2019