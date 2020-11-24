1/1
Rosenia Kabahit Ojala
1967 - 2020
Rosenia Kabahit Ojala
December 1, 1967 - November 12, 2020
Resident of Oakland, CA
Rosenia Kabahit Ojala passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 12, 2020 at the age of 52 at Princeton Manor in Oakland, CA with her final hours surrounded, virtually through live video, by family. She was born to Benjamin and Josefa Kabahit in San Francisco, CA where she lived most of her life at Pierce Street in San Francisco, CA: the home of her deceased maternal grandparents, Graciano and Eugenia Ancheta. She is named after her grandmothers, Rosa Kabahit and Eugenia Ancheta.
Rosenia lived a life that would seem short to many, with sensitivity, kindness, sweetness, caring, giving and most of all, loving that touched her family and friends--including virtual friends. She was generous, sometimes to a fault, because she lived with limited means and had plenty of advice to give to her nieces and nephews--much to their chagrin. She was a social butterfly wherever she was, and was an adept social media butterfly posting photos, nurturing, and developing long lasting relationships.
She was a 1985 graduate of J Eugene McAteer High School and worked at The Sequoias, San Francisco, for 5 years. Her time at both were among her happiest and where she created meaningful friendships.
Rosenia is survived by her siblings: Araceli, Eduardo, Deborah, Virgilio, Salud, Cynthia, Felicitas, Graciano, Inocencia, and Josephine; their children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and her boyfriend and best friend, David Phillips.
May Rosenia rest in peace and joy as she rejoins her parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and brother Conrado Simeon in heaven.
Family will hold a memorial celebration of Rosenia's life on November 27 and 28, 2020 in San Pablo, CA. An announcement will be made to family and friends.


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 24, 2020.
