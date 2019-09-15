|
Rosetta Manning Biddle
January 4, 1939 ~ August 5, 2019
Bay Area and Grass Valley Resident
Rose Manning passed away August 5, 2019 after a four-month battle with pancreatic cancer. All who knew her will know she died as she lived, bravely, and grace.
Rose was born January 4, 1939, in Thermopolis, Wyoming, to Mary and George Morford. They moved to Richmond, CA, when she was six and she attended Richmond public schools and then attended Contra Costa Community College and Sioux Falls Baptist College where she received her B.A. She then earned her masters degree at the University of California at Berkeley.
She began her thirty year career with Contra Costa County as a Social Worker, culminating her career as Acting Director of Children's Social Services. During her career she received many awards for her work championing children's causes and retired in 1996. She was honored by Contra Costa County when they named a shelter The Rose Manning Youth Center.
Rose married Richard Manning in 1963, in El Sobrante, CA, and they were the proud parents of Marshall Manning, raising him in Pinole, CA. They shared a beautiful relationship filled with love, support and understanding. She wasn't just a mother to Marshall, but to all his friends as well, and they loved her. She retired in Grass Valley, CA, where Rose was active in the Grange Duplicate Bridge Clubs. Rose and Richard enjoyed their lives in Grass Valley until his death from cancer in 2002. She cared for him throughout his illness, with steadfast love and grace.
Late in life she fell in love with Larry Biddle and they married in Lake Tahoe in 2009. They were grateful to have found one another and said they were thankful for each day they had together. Rose loved Larry's children Larry Biddle, Jr., and Cindy and Frank Biddle-Thompson; all three of Chico, CA. Sadly, Larry passed away in 2017, also of cancer. Rose cared for Larry during his illness in the same way she lived her life, with great courage and love.
Rose is survived by her beloved son Marshall Manning and his wife Katie; sisters Georgia Crenshaw, Norma and Charles Black, Richard's brother Harry and Jeanie Manning her nieces and nephews, Thomas and Ann Michener, Teri and Claude Schilling, David Michener, Charles Black, Jr., Joann and Greg Black, and Noelle Aubuchon. Rose also has several cousins and both grand and great, great nieces and nephews. She leaves many loving friends from her years in the Bay Area and in Grass Valley.
Rose will be remembered as a great advocate for children, the most generous person most knew and, as one colleague put it," she inspired us to live our best lives'. She is loved and will be greatly missed. Memorial remembrances may be sent to Hospice of the Foothills www.hospiceofthefoothills.org
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019