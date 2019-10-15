|
Rosita C. Young
September 27, 1956 - October 8, 2019
Resident of Alameda
Rosita Cheng Young passed away peacefully at home on October 8, 2019, surrounded by family.
Rosita was born on September 27, 1956 in Hong Kong to Henry and Lam Wai Chee Cheng, the second of five children. She received a Bachelor of Science from Cornell University. She met her lifelong companion and future husband, Robert Young, at the age of 14, and they were married on August 17, 1982 in Hong Kong. After the birth of her daughter Beverly in 1983, the couple immigrated to the Bay Area where their son Brian was born in 1988.
Rosita devoted herself to raising her children for 18 years as a homemaker, concurrently obtaining a California Teaching Credential at Holy Names College. She spent 12 years teaching in the classroom, primarily at Lincoln Elementary School in Oakland. Drawing upon her love of nature, she started a tradition of annual 4th grade camping trips at Camp Arroyo. She spent two subsequent years as an Elementary Science Specialist with San Francisco Unified School District and Oakland Unified School District.
Rosita was a devoted Christian and longtime member of First Presbyterian Church of Berkeley. She served as a Stephen Minister at FPCB and was an active participant in the Community Bible Study program. Her faith was central to her life and she pursued her Lord avidly in prayer, study, and service, even more so after her diagnosis of ovarian cancer in 2015. She would call her illness a grace disguised, as it transformed her spiritual life and closest relationships, and opened her heart to many new friends and experiences of God's faithfulness. Her greatest joy was to see her husband share in fellowship with Christ in her final years.
Her passions included: dining, cooking, enjoying nature, traveling, and taking walks.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Young of Alameda, CA and two children, Beverly Young of Roseville, CA and Brian (Betsy) Young of San Francisco, CA; her mother, Lam Wai Chee Cheng of Toronto, Canada; four siblings, Roseanne (Kenneth) Watson of London, England, Marianne (Daniel) Yang of Toronto, Canada, Henrietta (Wallace) Mei of Boston, MA, Albert (Grace) Cheng of Livermore, CA; and eight nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Henry Cheng of Hong Kong.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service at First Presbyterian Church of Berkeley, 2407 Dana St. Berkeley, California on Monday, October 21st at 1 PM with a viewing at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stephen Ministry at the First Presbyterian Church of Berkeley. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745)
Published in East Bay Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019