East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset View Cemetery & Mortuary
101 Colusa Avenue
El Cerrito, CA 94530
(510) 525-5111
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
308 Carmel Ave
El Cerrito, CA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Sunset View Cemetery
101 Colusa Avenue
El Cerrito, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ross Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ross Christy "Chris" Price

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ross Christy "Chris" Price Obituary
Ross Christy "Chris" Price
Resident of Folsom, California
Chris, died peacefully, surrounded by his family on July 4th, in Folsom, California at the age of 78.
A celebration of life is scheduled for 10:00 am on Thursday, July 25th at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 308 Carmel Ave, El Cerrito, CA 94530. An interment will immediately follow at Sunset View Cemetery at 101 Colusa Avenue, El Cerrito, CA 94530.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Sacramento Food Bank, , and/or UC Davis Cancer Center. Condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com.


View the online memorial for Ross Christy "Chris" Price
Published in East Bay Times on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset View Cemetery & Mortuary
Download Now