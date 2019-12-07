|
Rowena Jackson
July 16, 1937- November 19, 2019
Resident of Hayward
Rowena Moana Pai Jackson, of Hayward California, passed away from cancer on November 19, 2019 at the young age of 82. Rowena was born July 16, 1937 to Joseph Enoka "Sonny" Pai and Keala Harriet "Nan" Hardesty Pai in Ko'olaupoko, Territory of Hawai'i (Honolulu, O'ahu) and is the youngest sibling to the late Leina'ala Alesna (Dohdoh), Leimomi Keahi (Joe) and Joseph Pai (Betty).
After graduating from Kamehameha Schools in 1954, Rowena joined the United States Army and left her beloved Hawai'i for the first time. While stationed at Fort Dix, New Jersey, Rowena met and married James Riley Jackson in 1958. She then got out of the military to travel with James and begin their family. Japan then on to Italy, before returning stateside to Washington, Georgia then finally settling in Hayward, California.
Rowena wore her Hawaiian heritage like a beautiful puakenikeni lei and was the last president of the 'O Ka'ahumanu Wahine Ali'i Ahahui. She had a personality that filled a whole room and lived and exemplified the Aloha Spirit. Rowena was always found with a smile on her face and a flower in her hair.
Rowena was known for her love of the turtles (honu) and any trip home to Hawai'i would find her first jumping into the ocean, likely swimming alongside a turtle; then rejoicing in her favorite landscape, the Ko'olau mountains.
Not only was Rowena the matriarch and a light for the Pai/Jackson families, she was also a beacon for her Hayward neighborhood. Constantly on the move, she could always be found doing one of her favorite activities: caring for her garden/yard, taking a stroll through the neighborhood, wala'au "talk/visit with neighbors and friends, dancing hula, singing, or relaxing with some of her furry or feathered friends. She especially loved her chihuahua – 'Ilio and canary – Ke'oke'o.
Rowena is survived by her daughter Lehuanani Gallegos (John) and Kimo Jackson (Kristine), as well as three grandchildren, James Gallegos, Keoni Gallegos, and Ikaika Castaneda. Rowena also has six great grandchildren.
Celebration of life will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Chapel of the Chimes Hayward in the Mission Chapel. Hawaiian attire or bright colored apparel is preferred.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 7, 2019