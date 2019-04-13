Roy B. Collins

November 7, 1925 – March 31, 2019

Resident of El Sobrante

Roy B. Collins, 93, of El Sobrante, CA passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 in Berkeley, CA. He was born and raised in Harmony, Arkansas to the late Andrew and Velma Collins. He was the oldest of 5 children with 4 younger sisters. He attended Deer High School. At 18 he was drafted and proudly served in the Navy during WWII where he was stationed in Hawaii. After discharge, he returned home to Arkansas where he reconnected with the love of his life and high school sweetheart Euna (Breedlove). They married and moved to Oakland, California. They became lifelong residents of the Bay Area, raising two wonderful sons James Collins and Gary Collins.

Over the years he worked at PabCo, Rheem, then obtained employment at Shell Chemical (Shell Oil) where he retired after 32 years.

In his spare time he loved walking, gardening and tending to his amazing array of flowers. He also loved reading the newspaper both locally and from his hometown in Arkansas. He enjoyed eating and socializing at his favorite Restaurant Embers. Most of all he loved playing cards with his entire family. He was a mean Canasta player and always the score keeper.

Roy is survived by his two sons Jim Collins (Susan) and Gary Collins. His sisters Winnie Watson, Arnnie Shullick, and Rev. Johnie Gail Harlan. Also a very special friend Evelyn Johnson (Breedlove).

He leaves his greatest prides, all of his grandchildren. Tim Collins (Tammy), Randy Collins, Kelly Collins Lugo, Mark Collins (Katie), and Jonathan Collins. Followed by 6 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Euna, a sister, Clydus Watson and his granddaughter Christie Collins. With the number of us grandchildren, he never once forgot a birthday. There was always a special card waiting in the mailbox. He will truly be missed.

Services will be held at Sunset View Cemetery, 101 Colusa Avenue, top of Fairmount Avenue, El Cerrito, CA on Monday, April 15 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family request that you please donate to the in Roy's honor.





