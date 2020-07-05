Roy ChavezApril 5, 1928 - June 23, 2020Resident of Fremont, CARoy D. Chavez, age 92 passed away on June 23rd, 2020 after a short illness. Born in San Luis Obispo to Alberto and Josefina on April 5, 1928, he lived most of his life in Fremont. He was the proud father, grandfather, brother and uncle to a very large family that he dearly loved.After serving in the US Air Force, Roy married Geri Parke-Kimzey (deceased) and they had two children, Mike and Toni (deceased). He is extremely proud of his grandson, Daniel, and granddaughter Laura. As they grew up, he always attended their baseball and soccer games and school music events and was happiest when they spent time together. When grandpa and Daniel played cards, it was a great day when he could "take a few bucks from the kid". Roy always enjoyed singing and staying healthy by exercising and his strength served him well during his life. Roy was a printer by trade and extremely dedicated to his craft. He enjoyed walking around Fremont after going to a favorite local restaurant like "Mi Pueblo" or "Dino's" where he loved to talk with his friends. One of his favorite events was the annual summer "Chavez picnic" in Lodi. It was a time when he was so happy to be with the entire family and he could visit with everyone. Of course, if he won the horseshoe tournament, he was happy to have bragging rights until the next summer. His special lady, MariaElena Gomez was with him for many years and their love was a joy for him until the end. She encouraged him to travel and they enjoyed many trips within the US and in Canada. To his entire family, friends, neighbors and colleagues, please know you were always in his heart and thoughts.His family thanks the entire medical team at Kaiser Hospital in Fremont for his care. A viewing was held at the Chapel of Angels on July 1, 2020 and his remains will be placed near his daughter Toni and first wife Geri at the Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Fremont.