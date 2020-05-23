Roy Clifford FredricksonResident of Walnut CreekRoy passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side on May 18, 2020. He was born to Herman and Hilma Fredrickson in Pasadena, California on December 22, 1924. He grew up in Pasadena attending the public schools. During World War II he served three years in the Army Air Corps. In 1950 he graduated from the University of Southern California with a major in accounting.Early in his career he worked in public accounting and was an Audit Manager with the CPA firm Arthur Young & Company, now Ernst and Young. Later he worked in several companies running the accounting department. His family moved to northern California in 1970 when he was the University-wide Controller of the University of California.Roy is a follower of Jesus Christ and has been a member of Walnut Creek Presbyterian Church for over 40 years serving in various capacities. He was also a member of SIRs 146 where he served as chaplain, was on the audit committee, and founded an investment group that is now active area-wide. He retired in 1990 and elected to use his auditing skills as a volunteer for Wycliffe Bible Translators and other non-profit organizations. Along with his wife he did audits in Papua New Guinea, Colombia, Guatemala, Ivory Coast, Kyrgyzstan, and the United States.Roy is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Janet; devoted children Joni (Burt) Plaster of Ft. Washington, PA and David Fredrickson of Washington, DC and grandchildren Andy, Stephen, Nate and Matthew Plaster, and Anya and Zoe Fredrickson.A celebration of life honoring Roy will be held at a later time when circumstances permit. Donations may be made in the name of Roy C. Fredrickson to Walnut Creek Presbyterian Church.