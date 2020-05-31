Roy Edward Couch
December 1, 1937- May 17, 2020
Resident of Lafayette
It is with great sadness that the family of Roy Edward Couch announces his passing on Sunday, May 17th, 2020, at the age of 82.
Roy was born in Portland, Oregon, to the late Ellis Norman Couch and Mildred May Robertson Couch on December 1, 1937. He was preceded in death by his brother and sister, Lawrence Couch and Loretta Evans. The family moved initially to Southern California and shortly thereafter to the Bay Area.
Roy graduated from Castlemont High School in Oakland and attended San Jose Community College before finding his calling by attending Lanny Trade School and becoming a Journeyman Electrician. He worked for various electrical companies and eventually was hired on with the University of California, Berkeley, where he retired after 30 years. He recently received his Sixty Year Membership pin from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
Roy was a Master Mason with Acalanes Fellowship Lodge, Scottish Rite and Aahmes Shrine. He also served in the California National Guard for six years.
Roy was well known as "Mr. Fix It" to extended family members and many friends. While he was an Electrician by trade, he was equally skilled with the ability to fix just about anything! It was rare, if at all, for him to have to hire anyone else to repair anything in their home, automobiles, or at the family vineyard, Wisner Vineyards, in Livermore. He loved to spend time in his workshop, "Roy's Retreat," and would tinker with many projects for hours.
Roy was a devoted father to his children. He spent all his spare time either coaching baseball for his son or attending swim meets for his daughter (he even built a huge swimming pool for her in his backyard so she could practice her laps). He was also the photographer at his wife's student's piano recitals in which both children participated. He never missed an event that involved his children. Later on, this extended to his grandchildren's events as well!
Roy is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Georgia Kaye Wisner Couch, who he met on a blind date set up by his dear friend, Jack Jacobson, while they all were attending Castlemont. They were, as they say, "High School Sweethearts." He will be greatly missed by his adored children, Thomas Edward Couch and his wife, Natalie, and Tracey Elinor Couch Johnson and her husband, Duke. Roy's cherished grandchildren were the light of his life and they too will greatly miss their "PaPa": Dr. Amber Nicolle Johnson, Kaitlyn Jessica Johnson, Brandon Thomas Couch and his wife, Brooke, Jacob Thomas Couch, Hannah Noelle Couch, and Bethany Grace Johnson. Roy and Georgia were blessed with a precious great-granddaughter, Haven Meadow Johnson, only two months ago and Roy was able to "meet" her through pictures. Roy is also survived by his dear sister, Juanita Rendon DelArroz and her husband, Manny, as well as many dearly loved nieces and nephews.
We are comforted knowing that our loved one is safe in the arms of our Lord and one day we will be together again.
A special memorial with a small group of family members was held in the backyard of the Couch home on May 21st. Due to technology, many friends and family were able to join us via Zoom.
Donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, P. O. Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438, or the Children's Skin Disease Foundation/Camp Wonder, 1600 South Main St., No. 325, Walnut Creek, CA 94596, in memory of Roy E. Couch.
View the online memorial for Roy Edward Couch
December 1, 1937- May 17, 2020
Resident of Lafayette
It is with great sadness that the family of Roy Edward Couch announces his passing on Sunday, May 17th, 2020, at the age of 82.
Roy was born in Portland, Oregon, to the late Ellis Norman Couch and Mildred May Robertson Couch on December 1, 1937. He was preceded in death by his brother and sister, Lawrence Couch and Loretta Evans. The family moved initially to Southern California and shortly thereafter to the Bay Area.
Roy graduated from Castlemont High School in Oakland and attended San Jose Community College before finding his calling by attending Lanny Trade School and becoming a Journeyman Electrician. He worked for various electrical companies and eventually was hired on with the University of California, Berkeley, where he retired after 30 years. He recently received his Sixty Year Membership pin from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
Roy was a Master Mason with Acalanes Fellowship Lodge, Scottish Rite and Aahmes Shrine. He also served in the California National Guard for six years.
Roy was well known as "Mr. Fix It" to extended family members and many friends. While he was an Electrician by trade, he was equally skilled with the ability to fix just about anything! It was rare, if at all, for him to have to hire anyone else to repair anything in their home, automobiles, or at the family vineyard, Wisner Vineyards, in Livermore. He loved to spend time in his workshop, "Roy's Retreat," and would tinker with many projects for hours.
Roy was a devoted father to his children. He spent all his spare time either coaching baseball for his son or attending swim meets for his daughter (he even built a huge swimming pool for her in his backyard so she could practice her laps). He was also the photographer at his wife's student's piano recitals in which both children participated. He never missed an event that involved his children. Later on, this extended to his grandchildren's events as well!
Roy is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Georgia Kaye Wisner Couch, who he met on a blind date set up by his dear friend, Jack Jacobson, while they all were attending Castlemont. They were, as they say, "High School Sweethearts." He will be greatly missed by his adored children, Thomas Edward Couch and his wife, Natalie, and Tracey Elinor Couch Johnson and her husband, Duke. Roy's cherished grandchildren were the light of his life and they too will greatly miss their "PaPa": Dr. Amber Nicolle Johnson, Kaitlyn Jessica Johnson, Brandon Thomas Couch and his wife, Brooke, Jacob Thomas Couch, Hannah Noelle Couch, and Bethany Grace Johnson. Roy and Georgia were blessed with a precious great-granddaughter, Haven Meadow Johnson, only two months ago and Roy was able to "meet" her through pictures. Roy is also survived by his dear sister, Juanita Rendon DelArroz and her husband, Manny, as well as many dearly loved nieces and nephews.
We are comforted knowing that our loved one is safe in the arms of our Lord and one day we will be together again.
A special memorial with a small group of family members was held in the backyard of the Couch home on May 21st. Due to technology, many friends and family were able to join us via Zoom.
Donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, P. O. Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438, or the Children's Skin Disease Foundation/Camp Wonder, 1600 South Main St., No. 325, Walnut Creek, CA 94596, in memory of Roy E. Couch.
View the online memorial for Roy Edward Couch
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on May 31, 2020.