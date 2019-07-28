|
|
Roy F. Bishop
Mar. 22, 1922 - Jul. 5, 2019
Residence of Walnut Creek
Roy Bishop passed away peacefully at the age of 97 in Walnut Creek, CA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Annette Bishop; Loving father to Sharon Bradley (Mike) and Roy Bishop Jr. (Mitzi), grandfather to Adam Bradley (Angelina) and Lisa Bradley.
Roy was born in San Mateo, CA. and raised in San Francisco. He was a veteran of World War II, where he served in the South Pacific. Upon returning home he married Annette and moved to El Cerrito, CA., where they both lived for 68 years. He worked for Shell Development for over 20 years and retired from BART after 30 years.
Roy will be fondly remembered by his family and friends as a great father and grandpa, an avid stamp collector and for his many words of wisdom and unique sayings.
There will be a memorial service at a future date for family and friends. If you wish, donations may be made to St. Jerome's church, 308 Carmel Ave. El Cerrito, Ca. 94530.
View the online memorial for Roy F. Bishop
Published in East Bay Times on July 28, 2019