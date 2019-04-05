East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA
Roy Garcia
Roy Garcia
Resident of Alameda, CA
Passed peacefully of natural causes at age 70 in his Alameda home on Thursday March 28, 2019.
He is survived by his brother Art, long time love & companion Judy Tilton, and 24 nephews and nieces, including great & great-great nephews and nieces.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday April 8th, 2019 at Duggan's Serra Mortuary 500 Westlake Avenue Daly City CA 94014.


Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2019
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
