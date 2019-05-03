Roy George Lucchesi

Sept. 1, 1928 - April 25, 2019

Brentwood, CA

Roy Lucchesi passed away Friday, April 25th after a lengthy illness. Roy was born in San Francisco, CA to Rafaelo and Ancilla Lucchesi. He graduated from Brentwood High School. After graduation he joined his father Rafaelo and brother Ralph on the family ranch. He and his brother ran the family ranch until it was sold in 1989. He then moved to Brentwood to care for his mother until her passing. Roy is survived by his dedicated and loving wife, Tina, and his step-son George. He leaves behind his sister-in-law Emily, nieces Donna and Kathy (Michael), nephew David, great nieces Shana (Shaun), Andria, great nephews Zack (Monique), and David Raffi, great-great nephews; Logan, Enzo, and Joe, and new great-great niece Emiliana Rose.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Rafaelo and Ancilla, and his brother Ralph (Raffi).

Visitation will be held Monday, May 6th at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Brentwood from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 7th at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Antioch.

Holy Cross Cemetery

