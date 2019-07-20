Roy L. Barton

Resident of Clovis, California

It is with profound sadness that the family of Roy Lee Barton announces his passing. On July 12th, 2019, Roy passed peacefully in the loving company of friends and family.

Roy will be forever remembered by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. He is survived by three sisters, four children – Cindy, Anita, Dave, and Doug, nine grandchildren – Michael, Dustin, Whitney, Garrett, Brandt, Nicole, Daniel, Christopher, and Clifford, and five great-grandchildren.

Born on June 16th, 1930, Roy was the eldest son of Floyd and Grace Barton. He was a proud native of Reed, Oklahoma.At the still impressionable age of 17, in 1948, Roy enlisted in the United States Army. He served with remarkable distinction during peacetime in Europe, and in combat during both the Korea and Vietnam conflicts. He served on the front lines and retired as a Platoon Sergeant (E7) with an honorable discharge after 22 years following a gunshot wound sustained in battle. Roy's heroic service earned him numerous commendations, a wellspring of respect, and a cadre of loyal friends.

Roy was a loving husband, devoted father, and doting grandfather who relished in sharing the pride he had for his family's accomplishments and cherished the time he spent in each of their lives.

Roy's family will be having a service in his honor in Clovis, CA on July 27th, 2019, at 10:30 am in Northpark Community Church, 2297 E. Shepherd Ave., Fresno, CA 93720. There will also be a graveside service on July 29th, 2019, at 11:00 am in Oakmont Memorial Park, 2099 Reliez Valley Rd., Lafayette, CA 94549. In lieu of sending flowers, the family asks instead that a donation be made to one or both of the Fresno, California Veteran's Affairs (VA) Medical Center or Hinds Hospice of Fresno, California.





