Roy Lee Bowie Resident of Oakland, CA Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday 3/19/19 in Oakland, CA. Public Viewing will be held on Thursday 4/11/19 at Fouche's Hudson Funeral Home 3665 Telegraph Avenue Oakland, CA, 11am-4pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday 4/12/19 in Fouche's "Chapel of Peace" at 11 am. Interment will be held at Mountain View Cemetery 5000 Piedmont Avenue Oakland, CA. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to: Fouche's Hudson Funeral Home, FD 443 (510) 654- 8558.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 9, 2019