Roy Victor Kinion, Jr.July 15, 1939 - October 5, 2020Resident of Concord, CARoy (or Victor as he was known to his family) passed away peacefully on October 5th at his home of 45 years. He touched many lives with his humor, strength and compassion. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather (fondly known as Papa) and a great friend to many.Roy was born in Pryor, Oklahoma and was the son of Roy Victor Kinion and Julia (Gay) Kinion. His family moved west when he was six months old and lived in various places in California and Oregon. He graduated from Anderson Valley Union High School in Boonville, CA and earned a BA degree in Criminal Justice from CSU Sacramento. After serving in the U.S. Navy for 6 years he proudly served with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) for over 27 years. He achieved the rank of Lieutenant with a career that spanned stops in multiple CHP offices, the FBI Academy and retired in 1992 out of the Contra Costa Office. He thoroughly enjoyed his 29-year retirement playing golf, traveling with his late wife, going to the gym and casino, staying in touch with fellow retired officers and being with his family. What gave him his greatest joy was his family and particularly his grandkids and being at swim meets, soccer and baseball games, dance competitions and taking as many photos as possible.Roy is survived by his son Brian Kinion (Amy); sisters Mabel Tierce and Mary Davenport, grandchildren Zachary, Hayley and Noah Kinion and 21 Kinion nephews and nieces (all of which were his favorite!). He is preceded in death by his parents, his bride Vianna Kay Kinion, his brothers Ken and Carl and his sisters Juanita, Rosalee and Evelyn.Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Roy's memory may be made to the CHP 11-99 Foundation.