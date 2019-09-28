|
Ruben Aguayo Gonzalez
Jun.1, 1943 - Sep. 26, 2019
Resident of Clayton
Ruben Aguayo Gonzalez passed away peacefully at his home after a stoic fight against cancer. Strong of character and strong of heart, he was always ready to help a friend or loved one in need.
Ruben was born in Zacatecas, Mexico to Jose and Micaela Gonzalez. He immigrated to Contra Costa when he was 14 and made it his home for the rest of his life because he couldn't think of a more beautiful place to live. He graduated from Mt. Diablo High School and after a brief time in construction, became a Merchant Marine. Those next five years would become the most exciting and transformative of his life. A boy from a small pueblo in Mexico saw the world.
He returned home to start a family and his own business. He dedicated the next 50 years of his life to his family and his landscaping business, proudly never having officially retired. He enjoyed fast cars, good food, and watching the SF Giants. He was a Master Gardener.
Ruben is survived by his devoted and loving wife Esperanza; devoted and loving children Corina Gonzalez, Eden (Darin) Hass Eisenbarth, Andres Diaz, Jose (Marjolein) Gonzalez, Erick (Meghan) Gonzalez and Hernando Diaz; Grandchildren Ismael and Blanca Eden, Gavin and Eden Amelia and Helios; and one great grandchild on the way. He is also survived by his sister Josefina. He now joins his first wife and first great love Blanca Eden Gonzalez. He will always be remembered.
Friends and Family are invited to his funeral service at 11am on Tuesday October 1st at Queen of Heaven Cemetery and Funeral Center, 1965 Reliez Valley Rd in Lafayette. Burial to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 28, 2019