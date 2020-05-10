Ruben Frias
1938 - 2020
Ruben Frias
November 11, 1938 - April 25, 2020
Resident of Concord
It is with great sadness that the family of Ruben Frias announces his passing on Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Walnut Creek, CA. He was 81 years old.
Ruben will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 52 years, Nancy; children Cyndi (Allyn), Steven (Gina), and Jennifer (Richard); grandchildren Allyn, Alexa, Madison, Mason, Shelby and Andrew; and brother Reynaldo (Alice). Ruben was predeceased by his parents Telesforo and Elvira and his brother Armando.
Shortly after college Ruben began coaching Pop Warner football and continued coaching basketball for both CYO and high school teams; however, his favorite times were when he coached his own children.
Ruben served in the Army from 1961-1963. He also spent many years volunteering his time with the Lions Club and Camp Okizu. His charismatic personality, as well as his kind and generous heart, will be forever missed.
Private services have been held.


Published in East Bay Times on May 10, 2020.
