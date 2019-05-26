Ruben G. Ochoa

Oct. 9, 1927 - May 14, 2019

Resident of Martinez

Aka Ruben G. Ochoa, ladies man, handyman, shutterbug, cook and accomplished traveler, died on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Ruben loved cooking in his kitchen every year turning out great tasting fruitcakes by the dozen. His daily meals always included some type of meat burrito or a casserole made with creamy mushroom soup. His signature dishes would always include salad, rice and beans. Ruben always enjoyed working with his hands albeit at his parents house Juan & Francis Ochoa (deceased), a friends houses or his home. Ruben knew his way around a wrench or a camera and enjoyed passing on his expertise to his two sons Marty (Barbara) & Bart (Nancy) Ochoa. He's been known to photograph weddings, Senior Balls and other special events. Ruben enjoyed helping his brothers Gilbert (Gladys), Charlie (Carmen) and Johnny (Chris) with cars, motorcycles, go-carts and scooters. Ruben spent 91 years assisting friends, family and self. The women in his life were many. He particularly liked smart and beautiful women, like his two sisters Ofelia (Art) Pease and Grace (Frank) Bustos and cousin Mary (Marty) Martinez whom he grew up with. He married Betty Bartolomei a Rosie the Riveter, Pharmacy Tech, home maker. He later married Elaine Aguilar a Contra Costa County Worker, pianist, home maker and help raise three step children: Dave, Marsha and Susan. After 31 years of service with Contra Costa County as a Building Maintenance Supervisor Ruben and his traveling companions Alice Duncan then Phyllis Kegley took to the roads traveling in every state in the lower 48, Hawaii, Canada, Mexico and Europe. During WWII Ruben served with the Merchant Marines aboard the SS Joliet Victory then was drafted into the US Army Air Corps where he was stationed at Narsarssuak, Greenland. After Greenland he never felt the need to travel to Alaska. Ruben has numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, friends, bonus sons and bonus daughters; it would be cost prohibitive to name all of them. Ruben took great pride in his Granddaughter Cassie (Derek)Tam and had a new found love with his Great Granddaughter McKenzie Tam. A special thanks goes out to his home health care team, "Team Ruben" (Brie, Magie, Susan and Ana May). To his last breath he tried to assist them in every way possible. A Celebration of Life is planned for Thursday June 6, 2019 at 1:00 PM located at the Viano Vineyard 150 Morello Ave. Martinez, Ca. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the or St. Catherine's School.





View the online memorial for Ruben G. Ochoa Published in East Bay Times from May 26 to June 2, 2019