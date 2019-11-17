|
|
Ruben Hausauer
10/21/31-11/05/19
Hayward
Our sweet Ruben Hausauer went to Heaven on 11/05/19 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Born 10/21/31 in McClusky, ND, the 12th and youngest child of Eva and Christ Hausauer, predeceased by his brothers Edward, Harold, Henry, John, Adolph, Emil, Edwin, and sisters Leah and Ida, survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Cassie (Morris) Hausauer and adoring daughter Heidi K. Hausauer, D.D.S., brother Nordhal (Mickey) Hausauer, sister Alma Victorino, sister-in-law Betty Rhyan and many nieces and nephews.
He moved to Lodi, CA, with his mom at age 10, and graduated Lodi High School in June, 1949. He served his country in the U.S. Army Signal Corps doing Morse Code in Germany during the Korean War.
He was an automobile painter before founding and co-owning Rube & Dan's Body Shop and Towing Service in Oakland, a business he ran for 40 years. He was a great businessman..
He met Cassie at a dance on a rainy Friday 13th in 1956, they married one year later and were married for 62 wonderful years before his passing.
He loved spending time with Cassie and Heidi and before his illness, enjoyed dancing, music (playing trumpet and harmonica), bowling, and gardening. He had a great sense of humor and was a fiercely loyal husband and father. He loved traveling with his family, taking U.S. driving trips, going on cruises and many trips to Carmel, Disneyland, Reno and Las Vegas.
He suffered with Parkinson's disease for 25+ years, his last eight in nursing care.
The family would like to thank the staff of Bancroft Convalescent for their kindness, care and love these last eight years.
A memorial service will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 26320 Mission Blvd., Hayward, CA 94544 on November 18, 2019, visitation at 10 a.m., service at
11 a.m.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org or the .
View the online memorial for Ruben Hausauer
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 17, 2019