Ruben R. Lopez, Sr.
Sept. 16, 1928 – Dec. 27, 2019
Martinez Resident
Ruben R. Lopez, Sr. passed away surrounded by his children on December 27, 2019, at the age of 91. He was born in Pittsburg, California, moved to Aguascalientes, Mexico with his family as a child and returned to California in his teens. Ruben worked at Shell Oil Refinery for 42 years. After retiring he was an active member of the Shell Alumni. He was known for his love of cars, vivacious personality, and his generous spirit - always willing to lend a helping hand. His greatest joy in life was his granddaughters.
Welcoming Ruben to heaven is his devoted wife of 63 years, Estela, his parents and brothers Samuel and David. Ruben is survived by his children Ruben, Jr. (Julie) Lopez and Georgina Lopez. Beloved grandfather of Christina (Kelly) Teich and Jamie (Evan) Valdry. Great grandfather to Jacob and Eli Teich. Honorary daughter Renee Parkison.
Funeral Mass and viewing will be held at Christ The King Catholic Church, 199 Brandon Road, Pleasant Hill, on Friday, January 10, 2020. Viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. with Mass to follow at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Lafayette.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 5, 2020