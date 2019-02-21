|
Ruby E. Stewart
Jan 8, 1934 - Feb 4, 2019
Resident of Pittsburg
Ruby "Nana" (Billingslea) Stewart, passed away at age 85 on February 4, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Originally from Washington, DC, Ruby was a longtime resident of Pittsburg, CA. She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl, Michelle and Tertia, one granddaughter and one great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin S. Stewart, her parents and her seven siblings.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate Ruby's life at on Friday, February 22, 2019 with a rosary at 10:30am and memorial funeral liturgy immediately following at 11:00am at Church of the Good Shepherd. In honor of Ruby, the family asks guests to please wear red.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 21, 2019