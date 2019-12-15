|
Ruby May McChesney
October 9, 1920 - November 13, 2019
Resident of Concord and formerly of Hayward
Following a rich and rewarding 99 years of life, Ruby McChesney passed away peacefully with family by her side on November 13, 2019.
Ruby was born on a farm in Enfield, Illinois to William and Nellie Jordan. She was married to her beloved husband, Terril, for 65 years. They began their life together in Granite City, Illinois quickly followed by Terril's entry into the Army during WWII. After discharge, the family moved to Hayward, California where they raised their family. Terril passed away in 2007 and Ruby continued to live in their Hayward home for a total of 51 years. In 2016, she moved to Montecito of Oakmont in Concord to be closer to family.
A loving wife and devoted mother, Ruby and Terril raised two sons. Ruby was a working mom and in 1978 she retired from Hunt's Cannery in Hayward where she worked as an analyst in the Research and Development Dept.
Ruby and Terril led an active life and enjoyed square dancing, playing bridge, and travel. Ruby was a longtime member of the Hill and Valley Women's Club. She was also an avid gardener and took great pride in her yard. You could often find her pulling weeds, planting annuals, or watching the hummingbirds as she sipped her morning coffee in the garden.
Over the years, the family would gather for her delicious home-cooked meals. Everyone looked forward to receiving her famous Harvey Wallbanger Cake during the holiday season. And each new baby was welcomed into the family with one of Ruby's soft pastel, crochet, baby blankets. Ruby was a beautiful lady, kindhearted, and proud of her family. To know her was to love her.
Ruby is survived by two sons, Terry (Judy) McChesney of Oakdale, CA and Richard (Linda) McChesney of Concord, CA; grandchildren Kathey (JR) Quinonez of Modesto, CA, Pam (Wayne) Pistella of Tacoma, WA, Neil (Ella Gower) McChesney, of Clayton, CA and Mark McChesney of Pittsburg, CA; great grandchildren; Jonathan, Jason, Nikolas, Ethan, Grayson, and Reid; nephews Richard (Ella) Williams of Carmi, IL and Allen (Debbie) Jordan of Huntington Beach, CA.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful residents and staff at Oakmont of Montecito for their friendship, care, and dedication to Ruby. A special thanks to the Kaiser Hospice staff for their kindness and support over the past month. And to all her family and friends, she loved you.
Ruby will be laid to rest at Lone Tree Cemetery in Hayward at a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the Hill and Valley Women's Club, 1808 B Street, Hayward, CA 94524, Attn: Scholarship Program; or another .
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019