Ruby Virginia Jimenez


1927 - 2020
Ruby Virginia Jimenez Obituary
Ruby Virginia Jimenez
Feb 20, 1927 - April 22, 2020
Resident of Bay Point
Beloved mother, aunt, friend. A resident of Bay Point since 1946. Ruby worked for US Steel and JC Penny's but her favorite job was being my mom. She was a longtime member of Our Lady Queen of the World Church in Bay Point.
Ruby is survived by her daughter Diane S. Burris of O'Brien, Oregon, brother Gary Hinchey (Pam) of Visalia, CA and many nieces and nephews, Vince (Lesley) Jimenez, Lydia Salvetti, Dagmar Jimenez, Sal Ramirez, Sarah Williams and families. She is preceded in death by her husband Stanley Jimenez, parents, two sisters, son-in-law Raymond M. Burris and long time companion Joe Riccobuano.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Antioch.


Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 26, 2020
