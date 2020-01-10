|
Rudolph Beserra
January 11, 1933 - December 13, 2019
Resident of Alameda
Rudolph Beserra , 86 Passed away December 13 Alameda Ca. Survived by His Brothers Leo ,Richard and Sister LeNore Beserra , Sister in law Michele Beserra . His Extended Family Thelma , Jay and Richard Guzman , Nieces Allison Jordan ,and her Husband Andy , And their Child Nicole Cox. Many cousins And Close friends. Born in Jerome AZ . January 11 , 1933. Rudy was Raised by his Mother , Nora and Stepfather Leo Beserra . Rudy Lived in Los Angeles Then Moved with His family to Long Island NY. Where He Played High School Football with Hall of Famer Jim Brown .Rudy Was Inducted into the Army During the Korean War . Rudy Lived after Military Service in Los Angeles , Sacramento , Colorado Springs and Finally in the Bay Area Where he worked For KABL Radio in San Francisco for over 25 Years . He also Hosted a Local Radio Program Showcasing Bay Area Activities Catering to local Latino Community Events.Rudolph Spent his retirement years in the Bay Farm Community surrounded by many Friends And Neighbors , Attended Many Local Events and was Active in Both Political and Community Events As Many in the Local community learned of his passing all expressed what a wonderful person he was and that he will be Truly Missed . For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 10, 2020