Rudy MartinJuly 10, 1945 - Sept. 4, 2020Resident of Livermore, CARudy Martin, 75, of Livermore, CA, passed away on September 4, 2020 from natural causes. Rudy was born on July 10, 1945 to Flaviano and Guadalupe Martin in Livermore, CA. After growing up in Pleasanton and graduating from Amador Valley High School in 1963, Rudy served the United States Army in the Vietnam War. After he returned from service, Rudy went on to serve the City of Oakland as a Police Officer until retiring in 1982.Rudy was kind, funny, and generous. He loved to tell stories and make people smile. He was always there to support the ones he loved. Rudy had an amazing way with people. He loved to start up a conversation just to enjoy the company of those around him. His congeniality is a quality we will always admire about him. Rudy's personality was larger than life. His character is summarized best in his own words, "if someone doesn't like me, it's because they don't know me."Rudy is survived by his three children, Derrick, Casey, and Danielle Martin. He is predeceased by his parents, Flaviano and Guadalupe Martin, as well as his three brothers Joe, Mike, and Ernie Martin.Rudy was laid to rest at the St. Augustine Cemetery in Pleasanton on September 16th. The family has requested donations be made in his honor to the 100 Club – Oakland Chapter, an organization benefitting the families of fallen officers during the course of duty. A celebration of Rudy's life will be planned in safer times.