Santos-Robinson Mortuary
160 Estudillo Avenue
San Leandro, CA 94577
(510) 483-0123
Memorial service
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
160 Estudillo Avenue
San Leandro, CA 94577
Rueben R. Castro


Rueben R. Castro Obituary
Rueben R. Castro
July 23, 1986 - April 29, 2019
Resident of Castro Valley
Rueben Ray Castro 32 yrs. old, of Castro Valley, suddenly passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019. Rueben was born in Berkley, CA to Tambra Clem and Gregorio Castro III on July 23, 1986. He attended San Leandro High School and married his high school sweetheart. Rueben is survived by his wife Crystal Castro; children, Rueben Castro and Isabel Castro; grandmother, Pauline Clem (Noni); parents, Tambra Clem and Greg Castro III, four siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. Family, friends, and others whose lives Rueben touched are invited to his Memorial Services which will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, 10:30 AM- 12:30 PM, at Santos Robinson Mortuary, 160 Estudillo Ave, San Leandro, CA.


Published in East Bay Times on May 8, 2019
