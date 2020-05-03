Rufus Hernandez
1927 - 2020
Rufus Hernandez Jr.
February 12, 1927 - April 19, 2020
Resident of Orangevale
Rufus Hernandez, Jr., born February 12, 1927 in Roseville, CA. He was a World War II veteran of the Merchant Marines. He served as a mariner seaman aboard the William N. Byers Liberty Ship during 1945 and the SS Monroe Victory Ship in 1945 and 1946. His service in the Merchant Marines ended in 1946. He joined the Air Force in 1948 and served in the 7th Air Division. He rose to the rank of staff sergeant, running the photography department. His service in the Air Force ended in 1952.
Rufus was a devoted loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and avid storyteller. He was a restaurateur, bank executive, active Republican, and father of six children. A longtime resident of Fremont, CA, later retiring to Fresno, CA. He was involved in veteran's organizations the Merchant Marines, the Air Force, and the American Legion. He was involved in bringing the Veteran's Home to Fresno. He participated for many years in the Fresno Veteran's Day Parade, where he served as Grand Marshall in 2014. He was a true patriot who loved his country.
His optimism in all of us, to do and be anything, is a rare and true inspirational gift, one that we not only thank him for but will cherish with every memory.
He is survived by his children, daughter Catherine (Lorie) Hernandez, daughter Cheryl (Cherie) Walter, son-in-law Marty Walter, daughter Teresa (Terrie) Smith, son-in-law Doug Smith, daughter Sandra (Sandi) Bettencourt, son-in-law Jeff Bettencourt, son Richard Hernandez, daughter-in-law Sol Fernandez, daughter Elizabeth (Lizzie) Ahrens; grandchildren, Lia, Brian, Craig, Renee, Alex, Kevin, Lawson, Jenna, Eryn, Hailey, Natalie, Rico, Bryce, Mario, and Eva; great-grandchildren, Adeline and Brinley; sister Rosalie Rose (Hernandez) and his dear friend, Betty Smith of Oakland, CA.
He is preceded in death by his father, Rufus Hernandez, Sr., his mother, Sarah (Sally) Hernandez (Morales), brothers, Robert Hernandez, and Michael Hernandez.
Services will be held for Rufus at a later date


Published in East Bay Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
