Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kyles Temple Church
912 Florida St
Vallejo, CA
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Kyles Temple Church
912 Florida St
Vallejo, CA
Rufus Sherman Slaton


1940 - 2019
Rufus Sherman Slaton
Dec. 8,1940 - Sept. 29, 2019
Vallejo
Rufus Sherman Slaton Jr passed away after a lengthy illness on Sunday September 29th in Vallejo Ca., surrounded by his wife Shirley and family. Rufus retired as a Senior Systems Analyst after working 25 years for the Chevron Corp. He was a well known tax preparer with hundreds of clients throughout the Bay Area and also had a passion for photography. Rufus was a dedicated member of Kyles Temple AME Zion church in Vallejo. Services will be held on Friday Oct. 11th at 1100 am, at Kyles Temple Church located at 912 Florida St Vallejo Ca. 94590. There will be a viewing hour Friday from 1000-1100 am.


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019
