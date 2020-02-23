|
|
Russell Edwin "Ed" Scott
Resident of El Sobrante
Russell Edwin "Ed" Scott passed away peacefully in his home in El Sobrante on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020. He was 97 years old. Born to Bessie Agnes and Russell Station Scott February 6, 1923 in Sanger, California, his family soon moved to Madison, Kansas where he grew up with his 4 siblings. Russell left college at 19 to join the war effort of World War II, soon becoming a B24 bomber pilot. Flying alongside fellow servicemen, many of whom would lose their lives before their planes touched the ground, "Scotty" gave his full devotion to his beloved country, the United States of America. While flying for the 467th BG(H), he was rapidly promoted to captain and flew 25 missions out of England over France and Germany, many as the lead pilot. He was the recipient of the Air Medal, Three Oak Leaf Clusters, the Distinguished Flying Cross, and a European African Middle Eastern Service Medal during his service. Though a recipient of these medals, Russell was humble and felt that serving in the military was truly his duty to his country.
Before his passing, he was able to witness three of his grandchildren follow in his path and join the armed services. After World War II, he married Bonnie Gielow and they settled into their long-time El Sobrante home. There, they lived next door to Russell's sister Ozene and brother-in-law Marvin. Eventually, having his parents and another sister move in across the street, he began a legacy of raising a close-knit family. Russell worked as a meat manager at Safeway for nearly forty years while rearing his four children. Family vacations consisted of piling all six family members and camping supplies into the family station wagon, and setting up camp to fish and swim in the Trinity River in Northern California. When the children were gone, he and Bonnie joined other family members on fishing trips to the Klamath River. In his retirement, he and Bonnie were able to travel to Israel, England, across Canada by train and drive across the country to attend a reunion in Georgia of the 467th Bombardment Group, which was a great joy to them. Russell also enjoyed gardening, attending Sunday services and worshipping his Lord at the Sherwood Forest Free Will Baptist Church of El Sobrante, reading and having current-event conversations with his family over homemade dinners, playing cards, attending his grandchildren's sporting events, and for many years gathering all of his children and grandchildren for an annual summer trip to the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk.
Russell is survived by his devoted wife of 73 years, Bonnie Scott; daughter Suzanne Barron and son-in-law Stanley Barron; son Russell Scott and daughter-in-law Joann Scott; daughter Marilyn Stark and son-in-law Jeff Stark; son David Scott and daughter-in-law Terry Scott; thirteen grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren who all saw Russell regularly at family reunions and holiday get-togethers.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 29th at Sherwood Forest Free Will Baptist Church, 5570 Olinda Road, El Sobrante. Afterwards, friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of Russell's life at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Barrier, P.O. Box 1195, Mariposa, CA 95338-1195.
View the online memorial for Russell Edwin "Ed" Scott
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2020