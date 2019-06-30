Russell Hanson

Jan. 1935 - June 2019

Richmond

Long time resident of Richmond, California, Russell passed away at Kaiser, Oakland. Russell was born to Curtis and Ramona Hanson in Nebraska. His widowed mother drove him and his brother, James, out to California where she found employment as a nurse at the Kaiser Field Hospital during WWII. Russ and his brother were fortunate to view the launching of the victory ships that were built in the Kaiser shipyards in Richmond, California. Russ was a machine burner and welder at Grove Valve and Regulator in Emeryville back in the 60's before enduring an industrial accident. Russ loved working on old, classic vehicles and creating wrought iron works among other metal fabrications. He created reversed rims for classic vehicles before they were popular with other car enthusiasts. He loved spending his time at classic car shows with his family. Although he spent the majority of his life in pain, he gladly shared his love of welding and fixing cars with his children and grandson. His soft-spoken manner and sense of humor will be missed as well as his vast knowledge of mechanical engineering and his adept ability of being able to fix or repair just about anything. Although Russell was born with many challenges, he passed over the obstacles and accomplished everything he put his mind to. Russ was a loving husband of 62 years to Patricia Hanson and loving father to David Hanson (Melody) of Sparks, Nevada, Stephen Hanson of El Cerrito, Marilynn Hanson (John Stashik) of El Cerrito and grandfather to Curtis Hanson. No services were held at his request.





