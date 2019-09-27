|
Russell Lim
Mar. 16, 1940 - Sep. 19, 2019
Walnut Creek
On Thursday, September 19, 2019, Russell Lim passed away at the age of 79 with his wife Susie by his side.
Born in Oakland, California, Russell attended Oakland High before serving his country as a U.S. Marine and going on to become a successful entrepreneur. He loved sports and bass fishing, as well as traveling and being with family and friends. Russell was a force of nature with an undeniable presence and the ability to connect with people regardless of age, race, or background. He was known for being blunt and straightforward, yet he had a generous spirit, big heart, and open mind. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Susie, his two daughters Kristen and Andrea, and his grandchildren Ashby, Garrett, and Dakota. He was a loving husband, and caring father and GrandDad.
A service for Russell is being planned for mid October in the Walnut Creek area. We ask that you consider a donation, in place of flowers, to , to help him fulfill a parting wish to help others.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 27, 2019