1/
Russell S. Kestner
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell S. Kestner
July 27, 1959 - Sept. 15, 2020
Resident of Placerville, CA
Russ, a former resident of Concord and Pittsburg, died at age 61, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
Russ attended Westwood, El Dorado, and Concord H.S., graduating in 1978. His first job at the Concord Chevron Station started his 38-year auto-mechanics career. He loved to hunt, fish, camp and snow ski with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Geneva (Criner) Kestner. Russ is survived by his brother, Rich, two nephews and their families, and many cousins and life-long friends. No services to be held. Tributes can be left at www.placervillefuneralandcremation.com


View the online memorial for Russell S. Kestner

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved