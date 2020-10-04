Russell S. Kestner
July 27, 1959 - Sept. 15, 2020
Resident of Placerville, CA
Russ, a former resident of Concord and Pittsburg, died at age 61, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
Russ attended Westwood, El Dorado, and Concord H.S., graduating in 1978. His first job at the Concord Chevron Station started his 38-year auto-mechanics career. He loved to hunt, fish, camp and snow ski with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Geneva (Criner) Kestner. Russ is survived by his brother, Rich, two nephews and their families, and many cousins and life-long friends. No services to be held. Tributes can be left at www.placervillefuneralandcremation.com View the online memorial for Russell S. Kestner