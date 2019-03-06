Ruth A. Whysong

May 16, 1915 ~ February 26, 2019

Former Resident of San Lorenzo

Ruth Whysong passed away peacefully at the age of 103 with family at her side. Ruth was born in New Jersey to Samuel and Anna Austrian. Samuel died when Ruth was 6 years old, and she moved to Los Angeles with her mother, sister Pat and brother Art. Anna died when Ruth was 16, shortly after she graduated high school, and Ruth then lived with her sister Pat and worked in the Los Angeles area. Ruth married Emil Whysong shortly after they met at her brother's house and they eventually settled in San Lorenzo to raise their two daughters, Marjory and Barbara. After Emil died in 1988 Ruth remained in the family home until age 90 when she moved to Castro Valley. For the last 5 years she lived in Pleasant Hill.

Ruth will be remembered for her friendly smile, her delicious humor, her spunky independence and her determination to do things her way. She is survived by her daughter Marjory Wilcox and her family: Stephen, Beth and Christopher Wilcox; her daughter Barbara Whysong and her family: Richard Peterson, Hannah, Noel, Robbie and Ry Stanford, and Aaron and Charity Samelson; her bonus family: Jill and Svea Peterson, David, Dafne and Donovan Evans; Phil, Joanne and Adam Peterson; and Nick, Nicole, Rylie and Kenzie Peterson; and her extended family: Barbara Futterman, and John and Dora Futterman.

Burial is at Chapel of the Chimes in Hayward. Donations may be made in her name to any animal-welfare org.





