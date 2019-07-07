Ruth Ann and John Andrew Enrico

Residents of Concord, Ca

RUTH ANN ENRICO 19 March, 1926 ~ 4 June, 2019

After completion of high school, Ruth entered into a nursing program and became a Nurses Aide until her marriage to John that lasted 71 years. She gave life to 4 boys and 2 girls which kept her very busy. At 49 years old she entered into the LVN program and graduated. Her education continued and she finally graduated with a nursing degree, her long-time dream. She worked at Mt. Diablo Hospital in Concord, CA until retirement.

Ruth enjoyed camping, square dancing, traveling the U.S. with John and were members of the Pittsburg Yacht Club.

JOHN ANDREW ENRICO 10 Jan, 1927 ~ 24 June, 2019

John joined the USMC out of high school serving with the 1st Marine Division in the South Pacific. He received an Honorable Discharge as a Sgt.

Upon return to the states he married Ruth, the love of his life, and started a family residing in Concord for almost 70 years. He was the last surviving partner of 3 that owned POWER EQUIPMENT REPAIR COMPANY, Inc. in Concord.

Serving his country as a Marine was what he was most proud of. Healthy to the end, he passed due to the loss of his love, Ruth.

Services to be held at Grace Church, 2875 The Alameda, Concord, CA 94519 July 20, 2019 at 11 :00 AM





View the online memorial for Ruth Ann and John Andrew Enrico Published in East Bay Times on July 7, 2019