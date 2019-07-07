Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Church
2875 The Alameda
Concord, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Enrico
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Ann and John Andrew Enrico


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Ann and John Andrew Enrico Obituary
Ruth Ann and John Andrew Enrico
Residents of Concord, Ca
RUTH ANN ENRICO 19 March, 1926 ~ 4 June, 2019
After completion of high school, Ruth entered into a nursing program and became a Nurses Aide until her marriage to John that lasted 71 years. She gave life to 4 boys and 2 girls which kept her very busy. At 49 years old she entered into the LVN program and graduated. Her education continued and she finally graduated with a nursing degree, her long-time dream. She worked at Mt. Diablo Hospital in Concord, CA until retirement.
Ruth enjoyed camping, square dancing, traveling the U.S. with John and were members of the Pittsburg Yacht Club.
JOHN ANDREW ENRICO 10 Jan, 1927 ~ 24 June, 2019
John joined the USMC out of high school serving with the 1st Marine Division in the South Pacific. He received an Honorable Discharge as a Sgt.
Upon return to the states he married Ruth, the love of his life, and started a family residing in Concord for almost 70 years. He was the last surviving partner of 3 that owned POWER EQUIPMENT REPAIR COMPANY, Inc. in Concord.
Serving his country as a Marine was what he was most proud of. Healthy to the end, he passed due to the loss of his love, Ruth.
Services to be held at Grace Church, 2875 The Alameda, Concord, CA 94519 July 20, 2019 at 11 :00 AM


View the online memorial for Ruth Ann and John Andrew Enrico
Published in East Bay Times on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.