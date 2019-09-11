|
|
Ruth Antraccoli
Oct. 1, 1924 - Sept. 6, 2019
Concord
Ruth Lorraine Antraccoli, a native of San Francisco, passed away in the early hours of September 6, 2019, in Concord, CA. Ruth was born to parents George and Mary Violet McEntee on October 1, 1924. She graduated from Balboa High School and attended Nursing School towards the end of WWII. Before marrying S.F. Restaurateur Bob Antraccoli, the love of her life on June 15, 1948, she was an Executive Secretary for the President of Safeway.
Ruth is survived by her children, Donna Marie Antraccoli (Alan Leeson), Janet Ruth Burke (Jim Burke) and Robert Lawrence, JR. She was adored by her grandchildren, Jennifer Burke Steinmo (Brandon), Christopher Burke (Macarena), Matthew and Justin Antraccoli (Bobby and Brandy) and her great-grandchildren, Victoria Steinmo (Jennifer & Brandon) and Luke and Olivia Burke (Chris & Macarena). She is also survived by her beloved Sister-in-law, Mary Eleanor and cousin Joan Turner Corage (Joe Corage) as well as one nephew, many nieces, cousins and friends.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Bob, her mother and father, George and Mary Violet McEntee, her sisters Helen Basford and Shirly Gervasi, her brother-in-law Alvin Antraccoli, her nephew Bill Antraccoli and her Brother-in-law Joseph Gervasi.
Ruth took on her role as wife and mother with passion, humor and joy. She was involved in her children's schools, volunteering her time and expertise as an efficiency expert. Ruth was also a Girl Scout Leader, teaching sewing, cooking and crafting as well as lifetime skills in homemaking. The kitchen was not only a place for cooking and craft projects but for teaching and perfecting the "Balboa", a dance Ruth loved in High School.
She lived in grace surrounded by the beautiful things she acquired during her life. Her generosity was boundless and she remained a creator of beautiful things until a few months before her death.
We will be forever indebted to the loving Caregivers from Abraham Rest Home, Blanca, Martha, Maria, Ketty and Cathy. We would also like to thank Ruth's Physician, Dr. Diane Chandler, DO and Jennifer the Palliative Care Nurse from John Muir Medical Group. The wonderful people of VITAS Healthcare, made Ruth's last two weeks as comfortable as possible, we thank them as well, Jeanette, Anna, Rachel, Ana, Rajbir, Ara, Bhakta and Dr. Sumit.
In lieu of Flowers, donations can be made in Ruth's name to ARF, www.arflife.org
There will be a Chapel Service for Ruth, September 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Oakmont Memorial Park & Mortuary, 2099 Reliez Valley Road, Lafayette, CA.
View the online memorial for Ruth Antraccoli
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 11, 2019