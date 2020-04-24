Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Durgess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth E. Durgess


1919 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth E. Durgess Obituary
Ruth E. Durgess
Dec. 28, 1919 - April 2, 2020
Resident of Novato
Ruth E. Durgess was a long time resident of Alameda, 60 years. She had been residing in Novato closer to her daughter Christine E. Andersen and son in-law Peter W. Andersen in Novato for the last year.
Ruth was preceeded in death by her husband John H. Durgess and her son John H. Durgess Jr. They will be together in peace at the Mountain View Cemetery, Oakland.


View the online memorial for Ruth E. Durgess
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -