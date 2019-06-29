Ruth Edwards

July 11,1926 - June 26, 2019

Oregon City, OR

Ruth A. Edwards was born July 11, 1926 in Boring OR. She grew up on a farm with her parents and two siblings. Ruth graduated from Oregon State University in 1948. She met her husband, Harry while teaching. They were married in 1951. In 1956, Ruth and Harry moved to Fremont, CA with their 3 children. Ruth continued to teach and substitute teach. She actively participated in AAUW, bridge, and Friendship Force. Ruth was an active member of Centerville Presbyterian Church. In their retired years, Ruth and Harry traveled extensively and visited their 8 grandchildren. Ruth and Harry were married 59 years upon Harry's death in 2010. In 2013 Ruth moved to OR to be closer to family.She passed away peacefully. Ruth is survived by her son Karl Edwards of Helena MT, daughters Linda vonTagen of Boise ID, Lori Pellow of Oregon City OR, 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.A memorial service will be Aug.10 in OR





