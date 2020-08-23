1/2
Ruth Eleanor Nelsen
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Eleanor Nelsen
January 27, 1924 - July 3, 2020
Resident of Union City, CA
Ruth Nelsen, a long-time Union City resident, died of natural causes on July 3. She was 96 years old. Ruth was born in San Rafael, CA., and attended grade school in Castro Valley, and graduated from Union High School in Sweet Home, after her family moved to Oregon. Upon returning to the Bay Area, Ruth studied nursing in Santa Rosa, was a Registered Nurse, and volunteered at Washington Hospital for over forty years, as well as at Kaiser Permanente Hospital, Fremont, for over five years. She believed in choosing being kind over being right. Ruth was an avid sports fan and played a lot of golf. She recorded a hole in one on two occasions, including one at the Tak Fudenna Tournament at the Parkway Golf Course in May,1985. She used a 7-iron on the 16th hole. Great shot Ruth!
Ruth was married for 60 years to Raymond Nelsen, who passed away in 2005. She is survived by daughter Ricki Rae Reina and her husband Darryl L. Reina of Newark; their son, Christopher Raymond Reina and his wife Jaclyn Nicole Reina and their son, Abbott Wray Reina of Austin TX; daughter Renness Re Dicus and her husband Bill D. Dicus of Fremont; son Nels Raymond Nelsen and his wife Doreen A. Nelsen and their children, Brenna Rae Nelsen, Kaley Re Nelsen and Jerod Raymond Nelsen, all of Monte Sereno, CA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family service was held at Sorensen's Chapel in Hayward followed by an interment at Mountain View Cemetery in Oakland.


View the online memorial for Ruth Eleanor Nelsen

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sorensen Chapel
1140 B Street
Hayward, CA 94541
(925) 271-9191
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved