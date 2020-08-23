Ruth Eleanor NelsenJanuary 27, 1924 - July 3, 2020Resident of Union City, CARuth Nelsen, a long-time Union City resident, died of natural causes on July 3. She was 96 years old. Ruth was born in San Rafael, CA., and attended grade school in Castro Valley, and graduated from Union High School in Sweet Home, after her family moved to Oregon. Upon returning to the Bay Area, Ruth studied nursing in Santa Rosa, was a Registered Nurse, and volunteered at Washington Hospital for over forty years, as well as at Kaiser Permanente Hospital, Fremont, for over five years. She believed in choosing being kind over being right. Ruth was an avid sports fan and played a lot of golf. She recorded a hole in one on two occasions, including one at the Tak Fudenna Tournament at the Parkway Golf Course in May,1985. She used a 7-iron on the 16th hole. Great shot Ruth!Ruth was married for 60 years to Raymond Nelsen, who passed away in 2005. She is survived by daughter Ricki Rae Reina and her husband Darryl L. Reina of Newark; their son, Christopher Raymond Reina and his wife Jaclyn Nicole Reina and their son, Abbott Wray Reina of Austin TX; daughter Renness Re Dicus and her husband Bill D. Dicus of Fremont; son Nels Raymond Nelsen and his wife Doreen A. Nelsen and their children, Brenna Rae Nelsen, Kaley Re Nelsen and Jerod Raymond Nelsen, all of Monte Sereno, CA; and numerous nieces and nephews.A private family service was held at Sorensen's Chapel in Hayward followed by an interment at Mountain View Cemetery in Oakland.