|
|
Ruth Elizabeth Ambrosini
July 4, 1940 - October 12, 2019
Resident of Antioch
Ruth Ambrosini 79, passed away in the early morning of October 12, 2019 peacefully at home with her loving family by her side after courageously battling a long time illness. A Cannery lady in Antioch for many years until she married the love of her life Louie Ambrosini. They made Antioch their home where she was a homemaker and mother to their daughter Cynthia Ambrosini.
Ruth enjoyed baking, spending time with family and friends she also enjoyed taking walks by the marina, shopping at the mall, movies and going out to dinner where you would always see Louie by her side.
Ruth is survived by husband of 48 yrs, Louie and daughter Cynthia Ambrosini. Brothers: Zuly, Philip Mendoza. Sister: Pasty Mendoza and numerous nieces and nephews. Proceeds in death: Parents: Juan and Ascension Mendoza. 3 brothers John, David, Ralph Mendoza. 2 sisters: Josie Pacheco and Isabel Romero.
Funeral liturgy will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11:00am at the Most Holy Rosary Church in Antioch. Burial immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery in Antioch.
View the online memorial for Ruth Elizabeth Ambrosini
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019