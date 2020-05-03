Ruth HowardDec. 21,1937 - April 21, 2020Resident of Martinez, CARetired County Clerk, former teacher, beloved mother & grandmother Ruth Howard, 82, found peace after a courageous battle with dementia. Minnesota-born, Ruth, the youngest child of Ernest & Evelyn Paul, twice married & divorced Loren "Red" Howard. They had 2 children. Resilience, independence, & resourcefulness were hallmarks of Ruth's journey. A Bemidji State College graduate, respected English teacher, theater director, community organizer (MN), & public relations coordinator (DC), Ruth retired in 2007 from a County Clerk position with the Contra Costa DA's Office (CA). An adoring grandmother, Ruth treasured most her role as Grandma Ruthie. She lived with her daughter for 6 years before entering a nursing facility in 2016. Following pandemic-imposed separation from family, Ruth was transferred mid-April, 2020 to CCR Medical Center. Doctors & staff gave comfort to ease Ruth's pain & relaxed restrictions so her daughter could be by her side. Ruth's family is grateful for these gifts of grace. Preceded in death by her parents; sisters Naomi & Bess; brothers Richard & Gerald; & grandson Nicholas Howard. Ruth is survived by daughter Ramona (Steve Lappier); son Daniel (Michelle Duplessis-Howard, div.); grandsons Corey Lappier, Casey (Melissa Pitts) Lappier, Loren D. Howard; great-grandchildren Lydia Hoisington-Howard, Kemper, Krew, & Karsen Lappier; numerous nieces & nephews; dear ones Shaleah, Jess, & Natalie. Ruth's family thanks the dedicated, hard-working staff at Legacy Nursing. Ruth chose cremation. No service is planned.