Ruth Jaun
June 24, 1919 - May 15, 2019
Oakland
A lifelong resident of Oakland, Ruth was the third child of Lorena (Rapp) and Chris Jaun. She was a graduate of Fremont High School. Ruth worked in accounting and payroll, but was also a talented artist and family historian. Her sister, Esther, and brother, Paul, preceded her in death. She will be greatly missed by her cousins in the Rapp family. Special thanks to Rose Mahe and family for their devoted care.
Published in East Bay Times on May 23, 2019