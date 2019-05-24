Ruth Marjery (Schwedhelm) Dwyer

Sept. 16, 1925 - May 21, 2019

Concord

Ruth Marjery (Schwedhelm) Dwyer passed away on May 21st, 2019 at the age of 93 in Concord, California. Born September 16, 1925 to the late Frederick and Gertrude (Jordan) Schwedhelm, in Sacramento, California, Ruth grew up in her favorite place in the world, San Francisco, along with her sisters Marian, Joan and Anne.

She grew up in remarkable times. A child of the Great Depression, Ruth attended St. Agnes and during World War II graduated from Lowell High School in 1942. She went on to attend the University of California, Berkeley where she majored in English and joined Sigma Kappa sorority. An active Sigma Kappa member, Ruth stayed in touch with her sorority sisters throughout her life.

Ruth was proud to call San Francisco her home and was the original career girl living and working in the city she so loved prior to her marriage to Philip Dwyer in 1952. A lifelong Democrat, she was an active member of her community having campaigned for Civil Rights in the 1960's and several presidential campaigns.

Her love of travel brought her to many locations around the world. She loved attending cultural and theatrical events and was a life-long patron of The Lamplighters and regularly attended their Gilbert & Sullivan performances.

An accomplished athlete, Ruth was an equestrian at Lowell High School, a skier (skied at the opening day of Squaw Valley, Lake Tahoe in 1949), was the first golfer in the Dwyer family, and she was the first female golfer to join the Left Handed Golf Association of Northern California.

Ruth is survived by four of her five children: Daniel (Napa), Michael (deceased), Kevin (Paris, France), Thomas (Lafayette) and Ellen (Washington, D.C.); Daughter-in-Laws Cindi and Debbie and Son-in-Law Diego; and her four grandchildren: Nathaniel, Jeffrey, Kelly and Jordan.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 3:00 pm at St. Perpetua Catholic Church, 3445 Hamlin Road, Lafayette, California. A reception will follow at St. Perpetua Hall to share our memories of Ruth and to celebrate her extraordinary life.





