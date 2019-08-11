|
|
Ruth Molina-Duran
July 24, 1939-July 31, 2019
Hayward
Ruth Passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 80 on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Born in Wailuku, Maui to Bruno Sanchez and Marie Borge ; raised in a large family, she graduated Baldwin High School and married George Molina on October 6, 1956 and they moved to California. They raised four children together and enjoyed yearly trips to Lake Tahoe and visits to Maui. Ruth was widowed after 25 years of marriage and married twice more. She had two more children and took trips to Disneyland, San Diego, Texas, and New York.
Ruth was very creative and passionate with a mercurial nature. She worked in retail, and as a florist, and a book keeper. She was a gifted cook and seamstress. She enjoyed reading, gardening, floral design, collecting antiques, and volunteering.
Above all, Mother loved her family. Ruth enjoyed being a Mother and homemaker and raising her children. In later years she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchild.
Ruth is survived by her children Jennifer Molina-Miller, Lisa Molina(Christopher) Brunner, George Molina, Valerie Ruth Molina-Newcomb, Desiree Oakley (Dario Rafael), and Nicholas Oakley. Grandchildren: Tiffany Gellie & Colleen Brunner; Tatianna, Kaitlin, and Cody Newcomb; Ahlanah, Savanah, and Preston Rafael; and great-granddaughter Addison Gellie-Moore.
Ruth Molina-Duran, "Mother" will always live in our hearts and memories as a beautiful, passionate soul that was always willing to help and always tried to bring out the best in us! Mother is at peace…
A "Celebration of Life" will be held on Thursday, August 15,2019, at 11am at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery 26320 Mission Blvd, Hayward, CA 94544 with a reception to follow.
View the online memorial for Ruth Molina-Duran
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 11, 2019