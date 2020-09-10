1/1
Ruth Nelson
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Nelson
Aug. 30, 1923 - Aug. 26, 2020
Concord, CA
Ruth Nelson of Concord, California, died August 26th of natural causes at the age of 96. Ruth was born August 30, 1923 in Ogden Utah. She was the daughter of Wilford Nelson and Agnes Miller. In her youth, Ruth was a resident of San Leandro California and graduated from San Leandro High School. In April 1942 Ruth joined the San Francisco office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Ironically, she was hired in early December and was to start work on Monday December 8, 1941, but with the bombing of Pearl Harbor on December 7th, her start date was pushed back to April 1942. She loved her time with "The Bureau" as she so lovingly and proudly called it. She retired from the FBI in August 1982 after more than 40 years of service as a secretary. She served in the San Francisco, Hawaii and Washington DC offices, but especially loved her service overseas where she served 13 years in London, England and seven years in Bern, Switzerland. She cherished the many friends she made and the experiences she had during her career. Upon retiring from the FBI, she worked several years for the Federal Reserve in San Francisco, CA, and then later part time with D. Tenenbaum Antique and Estate Jewelers in San Francisco until she fully retired in 2012. She lived most of the last 50 years of her life in Walnut Creek, CA. Ruth was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all of her life and was an active participant for as long as her health would permit. She loved the Church and had great faith in Jesus Christ and in His plan for all His children. She is survived by her sister Joyce in Texas, as well as several nieces and nephews. She looked forward for many years to the day she would be reunited with her parents, friends and five siblings who predeceased her. That glorious day came very early in the morning of August 26th after suffering a fall just a few days earlier. Ruth will be greatly missed by her many friends and family who love her.


View the online memorial for Ruth  Nelson

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved