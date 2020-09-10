Ruth NelsonAug. 30, 1923 - Aug. 26, 2020Concord, CARuth Nelson of Concord, California, died August 26th of natural causes at the age of 96. Ruth was born August 30, 1923 in Ogden Utah. She was the daughter of Wilford Nelson and Agnes Miller. In her youth, Ruth was a resident of San Leandro California and graduated from San Leandro High School. In April 1942 Ruth joined the San Francisco office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Ironically, she was hired in early December and was to start work on Monday December 8, 1941, but with the bombing of Pearl Harbor on December 7th, her start date was pushed back to April 1942. She loved her time with "The Bureau" as she so lovingly and proudly called it. She retired from the FBI in August 1982 after more than 40 years of service as a secretary. She served in the San Francisco, Hawaii and Washington DC offices, but especially loved her service overseas where she served 13 years in London, England and seven years in Bern, Switzerland. She cherished the many friends she made and the experiences she had during her career. Upon retiring from the FBI, she worked several years for the Federal Reserve in San Francisco, CA, and then later part time with D. Tenenbaum Antique and Estate Jewelers in San Francisco until she fully retired in 2012. She lived most of the last 50 years of her life in Walnut Creek, CA. Ruth was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all of her life and was an active participant for as long as her health would permit. She loved the Church and had great faith in Jesus Christ and in His plan for all His children. She is survived by her sister Joyce in Texas, as well as several nieces and nephews. She looked forward for many years to the day she would be reunited with her parents, friends and five siblings who predeceased her. That glorious day came very early in the morning of August 26th after suffering a fall just a few days earlier. Ruth will be greatly missed by her many friends and family who love her.