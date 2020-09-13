1/1
Ruth S. Begley
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth S. Begley
April 15, 1921 - August 28, 2020
Resident of Fremont, CA
Ruth Suzanne (Stratmann) Begley was born April 15, 1921, in Memphis, Tennessee to Wilhelm Frederick Stratmann and Laura Josephine House, the youngest of 9 children. Ruth passed away peacefully August 28, 2020 at the age of 99 years. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Robert W. Begley. Ruth is survived by her four adult children, nine adult grandchildren and nineteen great grands.
Ruth graduated from Memphis State with a Bachelors Degree in Science, going on to teach various grades for 25 years, 20 for the Fremont Unified School District. She was very proud of the four teachers in her family.
Ruth loved to travel to enjoy the beautiful sights of the West Coast and Alaska. Ruth enjoyed gardening, making apricot preserves, and tending to her many Orchids. She was an avid crocheter, crafting baby blankets, scarves, shawls and afghans. Each of her family had some of her love to keep them warm. One of her greatest joys was reading, especially to her grands and great grands. Ruth will best be remembered for her love of family and her love of teaching. A celebration of life will be held when safe to do so.


View the online memorial for Ruth S. Begley



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berge Pappas Smith Mortuary Chapel of Angels
40842 Fremont Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94538
510-656-1226
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved