Ruth S. BegleyApril 15, 1921 - August 28, 2020Resident of Fremont, CARuth Suzanne (Stratmann) Begley was born April 15, 1921, in Memphis, Tennessee to Wilhelm Frederick Stratmann and Laura Josephine House, the youngest of 9 children. Ruth passed away peacefully August 28, 2020 at the age of 99 years. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Robert W. Begley. Ruth is survived by her four adult children, nine adult grandchildren and nineteen great grands.Ruth graduated from Memphis State with a Bachelors Degree in Science, going on to teach various grades for 25 years, 20 for the Fremont Unified School District. She was very proud of the four teachers in her family.Ruth loved to travel to enjoy the beautiful sights of the West Coast and Alaska. Ruth enjoyed gardening, making apricot preserves, and tending to her many Orchids. She was an avid crocheter, crafting baby blankets, scarves, shawls and afghans. Each of her family had some of her love to keep them warm. One of her greatest joys was reading, especially to her grands and great grands. Ruth will best be remembered for her love of family and her love of teaching. A celebration of life will be held when safe to do so.