|
|
Ruth T Redding
Resident of Martinez
Ruth Theresa Redding, 87, of Martinez died October 22, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Ruth was born in Butte, Montana. She was one of 12 children, graduated Holy Names High School in 1950, was married in 1952 to her late husband George E Redding at Queen of All Saints Church in Concord. Ruth was a 22 year resident of Martinez and a prior resident of Concord for over 50 years. Ruth was a long- time parishioner of Saint Agnes Parish in Concord but for the last 12 years returned to the Church where she was married. She is survived by her 7 children Thomas Redding (Deborah), Randall Redding, Theresa Poarch (Jeffrey), John Redding (Michelle), Dolores Deighton (Glenn), Elizabeth Haley (Jamie), Catherine Masajo (Levy), 22 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren. Ruth was also survived by her sister Yvonne O'Shaughnessy (husband Vincent), and sister-in-law Sophia Freeman.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 5:00pm-7:00pm general viewing and a vigil with rosary at 7:00pm at Ouimet Brothers Funeral Chapel 4125 Clayton Road, Concord, Ca. 94521. Funeral Liturgy will be Wednesday October 30, 2019 at 10:30am at Queen of All Saints Church at 2390 Grant Street, Concord, Ca. 94520. Interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Lafayette.
Memorials can be made to Open House Center, Adult Day Care at 2600 Stanwell Drive, Concord, Ca. 94520. Phone: 925-349-4244
View the online memorial for Ruth T Redding
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 26, 2019