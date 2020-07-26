Ruth TrombettaJan. 28, 1936 - July 18, 2020Resident of Walnut CreekRuth, a thoughtful and compassionate mother and friend, was an avid animal lover, caring for her many dogs while fostering others. After retiring from a long working career, her second career was working at Tony LaRussa's ARF into her 80s. She will be remembered for her generosity and always having a room at the table for anyone who needed a meal or an extra bed. She was dedicated to her work, yet always took the time and effort to make a restaurant-quality meal for her family. She loved music, and supported her sons and their music careers. Ruth was happiest when spending time with her family, and she was especially proud of her four grandchildren. She had many fond memories of the times she spent in Tahoe with her best friends.She loved crafts and sewing, and was making and donating masks until her last days. In her younger days, she loved to bowl. She was a longtime loyal fan of the Oakland A's, and had many dear friends she made as a member of various clubs, including the Colombo Club Auxiliary, Sportsman's Yacht Club, and John Muir Auxiliary.Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Charles A. Trombetta, to whom she was married for over 50 years. She is survived by her sons Kirk, Kyle (Anne), Paul (Melissa) and John, and the grandchildren Talia, Wesley, Sofia and Justin.Her family will miss her dearly and has many fond memories of her, and we hope you will as well when you think of Ruth. Please make any gifts or donations in her memory to Tony La Russa's Animal Rescue Foundation.