1/1
Ruth Trombetta
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Trombetta
Jan. 28, 1936 - July 18, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek
Ruth, a thoughtful and compassionate mother and friend, was an avid animal lover, caring for her many dogs while fostering others. After retiring from a long working career, her second career was working at Tony LaRussa's ARF into her 80s. She will be remembered for her generosity and always having a room at the table for anyone who needed a meal or an extra bed. She was dedicated to her work, yet always took the time and effort to make a restaurant-quality meal for her family. She loved music, and supported her sons and their music careers. Ruth was happiest when spending time with her family, and she was especially proud of her four grandchildren. She had many fond memories of the times she spent in Tahoe with her best friends.
She loved crafts and sewing, and was making and donating masks until her last days. In her younger days, she loved to bowl. She was a longtime loyal fan of the Oakland A's, and had many dear friends she made as a member of various clubs, including the Colombo Club Auxiliary, Sportsman's Yacht Club, and John Muir Auxiliary.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Charles A. Trombetta, to whom she was married for over 50 years. She is survived by her sons Kirk, Kyle (Anne), Paul (Melissa) and John, and the grandchildren Talia, Wesley, Sofia and Justin.
Her family will miss her dearly and has many fond memories of her, and we hope you will as well when you think of Ruth. Please make any gifts or donations in her memory to Tony La Russa's Animal Rescue Foundation.



View the online memorial for Ruth Trombetta



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Contra Costa Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved