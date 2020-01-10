|
Ruth Williams
Feb. 22, 1933 - Dec. 29, 2019
Castro Valley
Ruth Williams passed away on December 29, 2019 at her home in Castro Valley CA, from complications of Alzheimer's. Ruth was born in Oakland California on February 22nd 1933. She was a secretary, "girl Friday", at Parker Electric in Oakland for 37 years. She enjoyed traveling many places with her partner of the last 32 years Bill Quarry, She especially enjoyed cruises with her partner, most of all a cruise through the Baltic Sea to Russia. She enjoyed working in her yard at home. Ruth was also a lover of animals, especially her dog name Ewok, and her cat name Lola. She was a champion of many animal charities. She is survived only by her grandson Joseph Martin. Her longtime good friend Frank Gere helped see her through her last days. Many thanks for the loving caregiving by Tammy Caraballo and Jackie Hernandez. Also thanks to hospice of Alameda
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 10, 2020