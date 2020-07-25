Ryan Horewitz
February 12, 1994 - July 19, 2020
Resident of Danville, CA
Ryan Horewitz, 26, of Danville, CA, passed away on July 19, 2020 as a result of sudden cardiac arrest. He was born on February 12, 1994 in Walnut Creek, CA. Ryan graduated from The University of Arizona with a degree in Molecular Cellular Biology, and attended San Ramon Valley High School in Danville. He was working for AbbVie as a New Business Development Executive for CoolSculpting.
From a young age, Ryan had a passion and a natural talent for sports, a love of animals, curiosity for biology, and a love for the outdoors, and especially fishing.
Ryan had a deep love for his family and friends. He also enjoyed playing basketball, soccer, water polo and baseball and loved football. Ryan, his Dad and brother had season tickets to the Raiders for over 20 years.
Ryan was intelligent, athletic, tall, with beautiful eyes and a broad smile. He had a fantastic wit, a great sense of humor and an ear for sarcasm. Ryan was a great son, brother, and friend to many.
Ryan is survived by his parents, Jackie and Len, his brother, Robert, 24, and his sister, Rachel, 21. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Reef, and many close friends, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Goodbye Ryan, you will always occupy a special place in our hearts; we love you, we will remember you always and we will miss you dearly.
Mom, Dad, Robert & Rachel
Please send thoughts, wishes and fond or funny memories to: memoriesofryanh@gmail.com.
A small family service will take place due to covid 19 at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Ryan to the Stanford Arrythmia Clinic at: my.supportlpch.org/RyanHorewitz View the online memorial for Ryan Horewitz